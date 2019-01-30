Popular Topics
Plane cushions found in search for missing football player Sala

Premier League football player Emiliano Sala, Cardiff City’s new signing, and the plane’s pilot, David Ibbotson, have been missing since last week.

Argentina-born Emiliano Sala joined struggling Cardiff from FC Nantes earlier in January 2019. Picture: @EmilianoSala1/Twitter.
Argentina-born Emiliano Sala joined struggling Cardiff from FC Nantes earlier in January 2019. Picture: @EmilianoSala1/Twitter.
one hour ago

LONDON - Investigators searching for a lost plane carrying Premier League football player Emiliano Sala said on Wednesday they had found two seat cushions near the French coast that likely belonged to the aircraft.

Sala, 28, Cardiff City’s new signing, and the plane’s pilot, David Ibbotson, have been missing since last week.

Britain’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said part of a seat cushion had been found on a beach near Surtainville on the northern coast. A second cushion was found in the same area later that same day.

“From a preliminary examination, we have concluded that it is likely that the cushions are from the missing aircraft,” the AAIB said in a statement.

