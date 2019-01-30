Parliament gears up for this year’s Sona

Parliament’s presiding officers on Wednesday briefed the media on the state of readiness for Sona which takes place next week Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Arrangements are in place for the final State of the Nation Address (Sona) of the current term of Parliament which ends after the general elections.

Parliament’s presiding officers on Wednesday, led by National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete, briefed the media on the state of readiness for Sona which takes place next week Thursday.

The address affords the president an opportunity to speak to the nation on the general state of South Africa, economically and politically.

This Sona is the last for Parliament’s current term but it won’t be the last one this year.

#SONA2019 Mbete: For this Sona we have budgeted R2.5 million. That's 47% less than previous Sona. BN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 30, 2019

Parliament is expected to host another Sona after the elections once a new administration is elected.

Mbete says preparations began last year and Parliament is confident it will host a successful event.

“[With] 2019 being an election year, the work of hosting the two states of the nation addresses, one signifying the end of the fifth term of Parliament and the second one, the ushering in of the sixth Parliament and administration is underway.”

After the address, Parliament will jointly debate the president’s address for two days on 12 and 13 February.

