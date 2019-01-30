N2 closed Botrivier as protesters burn tyres in road

The Theewaterskloof Municipality says protesters have raised a number of demands, including a community hall, a police station instead of a satellite station.

CAPE TOWN - Dozens of Botrivier residents have taken to the streets to voice their frustrations over various issues, including a lack of Xhosa speakers in local schools.

The Theewaterskloof Municipality says that protesters have raised a number of demands, including a community hall, a police station instead of a satellite station, electricity from Eskom, and land for housing.

The municipality says that many of the issues raised, like the community hall and land, have been discussed with residents of the informal settlement and is in the planning phase.

The electricity can only be installed once residents have been moved to a new site because the current one is too unstable because it’s a dump site.

Meanwhile, the N2 has been closed to traffic due to the protesters burning tyres in the road.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says: "The alternative route, currently, is from Caledon to Villiersdorp to Grabouw or via Kleinmond to Gordon’s Bay, vice versa. If coming from Cape Town towards Caledon, one would have to use Villiersdorp or the coastal route."

