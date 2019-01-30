Mzinyathi surprised by Mrwebi's decision to drop case against Mdluli

North Gauteng director of public prosecutions Sibongile Mzinyathi testified at the Mokgoro inquiry in Centurion on Wednesday.

PRETORIA - Gauteng’s top prosecutor has described his surprise at the unilateral decision by Lawrence Mrwebi to withdraw the criminal case against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

The inquiry is investigating Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba’s fitness to hold office.

Mzinyathi says that soon after Mrwebi was appointed as a special director in 2011, Mrwebi told him he was considering representations from Mdluli.

“I was surprised because the memorandums were dated 4 December, which was the day prior to my discussion with Advocate Mrwebi on 5 December. But, apart from the date I was also surprised by the instruction that is given.”

About a week later, Mrwebi sent a letter to Mzinyathi and prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach saying that he had decided to withdraw the Mdluli case.

“We parted on the understanding that he’s still going to do some research on this matter and the expectation on my side was that he was going to come back to me for further discussions.”

