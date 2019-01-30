Mzinyathi surprised by Mrwebi's decision to drop case against Mdluli
North Gauteng director of public prosecutions Sibongile Mzinyathi testified at the Mokgoro inquiry in Centurion on Wednesday.
PRETORIA - Gauteng’s top prosecutor has described his surprise at the unilateral decision by Lawrence Mrwebi to withdraw the criminal case against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.
North Gauteng director of public prosecutions Sibongile Mzinyathi testified at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion on Wednesday.
The inquiry is investigating Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba’s fitness to hold office.
Mzinyathi says that soon after Mrwebi was appointed as a special director in 2011, Mrwebi told him he was considering representations from Mdluli.
“I was surprised because the memorandums were dated 4 December, which was the day prior to my discussion with Advocate Mrwebi on 5 December. But, apart from the date I was also surprised by the instruction that is given.”
#MokgoroInquiry Mzinyathi: when in talks with Mrwebi we did not discuss the merits of the case - I had not even seen Mdluli’s representations. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 30, 2019
#MokgoroInquiry Mzinyathi: I had always held the view that there is a prima facie case against Mdluli - and you don’t withdraw for no apparent reason. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 30, 2019
About a week later, Mrwebi sent a letter to Mzinyathi and prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach saying that he had decided to withdraw the Mdluli case.
“We parted on the understanding that he’s still going to do some research on this matter and the expectation on my side was that he was going to come back to me for further discussions.”
#MokgoroInquiry Mzinyathi: in the meeting with Mrwebi to discuss his decision to withdraw the case against Mdluli, Mrwebi informed us that he had already sent a letter to Mdluli’s legal team indicating that the matter would be withdrawn. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 30, 2019
#MokgoroInquiry Mzinyathi: sent a letter to Mrwebi saying he disagreed with his view on the Mdluli matter and further clarified that he did not have the authority, as a special director, to issue instruction to prosecutors in the DPP’s office. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 30, 2019
WATCH: Sibongile Mzinyathi gives evidence at Mokgoro Inquiry
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
