Mzinyathi surprised by Mrwebi's decision to drop case against Mdluli

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

Mzinyathi surprised by Mrwebi's decision to drop case against Mdluli

North Gauteng director of public prosecutions Sibongile Mzinyathi testified at the Mokgoro inquiry in Centurion on Wednesday.

A screengrab of Sibongile Mzinyathi appearing at the Mokgoro Inquiry on 30 January 2019.
A screengrab of Sibongile Mzinyathi appearing at the Mokgoro Inquiry on 30 January 2019.
35 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Gauteng’s top prosecutor has described his surprise at the unilateral decision by Lawrence Mrwebi to withdraw the criminal case against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

North Gauteng director of public prosecutions Sibongile Mzinyathi testified at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion on Wednesday.

The inquiry is investigating Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba’s fitness to hold office.

Mzinyathi says that soon after Mrwebi was appointed as a special director in 2011, Mrwebi told him he was considering representations from Mdluli.

“I was surprised because the memorandums were dated 4 December, which was the day prior to my discussion with Advocate Mrwebi on 5 December. But, apart from the date I was also surprised by the instruction that is given.”

About a week later, Mrwebi sent a letter to Mzinyathi and prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach saying that he had decided to withdraw the Mdluli case.

“We parted on the understanding that he’s still going to do some research on this matter and the expectation on my side was that he was going to come back to me for further discussions.”

WATCH: Sibongile Mzinyathi gives evidence at Mokgoro Inquiry

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA