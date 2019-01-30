Music industry mourns passing of legendary singer James Ingram

James Ingram's death was announced on Twitter by his long-time friend and actress Debbie Allen.

NEW YORK - The Recording Academy has added its voice to the tributes pouring in for two-time Grammy-winning singer James Ingram, who died at the age of 66 after suffering from brain cancer.

The Recording Academy, which hands out the Grammy awards, says Ingram’s rich voice and masterful songwriting made a lasting impact on the music industry.

Fellow singers, like Gladys Knight and Josh Groban, are among those who’ve shared their sadness at his passing.

Groban says Ingram was a vocalist all looked up to.

RIP the great James Ingram, a vocalist all vocalists looked up to — josh groban (@joshgroban) January 29, 2019

Quincy Jones, who worked on Michael Jackson’s P.Y.T with Ingram, described him as simply magical.

There are no words to convey how much my ❤️ aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother, James Ingram. With that soulful, whisky sounding voice, James was simply magical. He was, & always will be, beyond compare. Rest In Peace my baby bro…You’ll be in my ❤️ forever pic.twitter.com/oZtA9h8uZR — Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) January 29, 2019

Ingram was perhaps best known for his two US number ones, Baby Come to Me and I Don’t Have the Heart.

WATCH: Patti Austin & James Ingram perform Baby Come To Me in 1983

