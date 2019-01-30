Popular Topics
Music industry mourns passing of legendary singer James Ingram

James Ingram's death was announced on Twitter by his long-time friend and actress Debbie Allen.

FILE: Musician James Ingram performs onstage during the UNICEF Playlist with the A-List celebrity karaoke benefit at El Rey Theatre on 17 May 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty Images For UNICEF/AFP.
FILE: Musician James Ingram performs onstage during the UNICEF Playlist with the A-List celebrity karaoke benefit at El Rey Theatre on 17 May 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty Images For UNICEF/AFP.
44 minutes ago

NEW YORK - The Recording Academy has added its voice to the tributes pouring in for two-time Grammy-winning singer James Ingram, who died at the age of 66 after suffering from brain cancer.

His death was announced on Twitter by his long-time friend and actress Debbie Allen.

The Recording Academy, which hands out the Grammy awards, says Ingram’s rich voice and masterful songwriting made a lasting impact on the music industry.

Fellow singers, like Gladys Knight and Josh Groban, are among those who’ve shared their sadness at his passing.

Groban says Ingram was a vocalist all looked up to.

Quincy Jones, who worked on Michael Jackson’s P.Y.T with Ingram, described him as simply magical.

Ingram was perhaps best known for his two US number ones, Baby Come to Me and I Don’t Have the Heart.

WATCH: Patti Austin & James Ingram perform Baby Come To Me in 1983

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

