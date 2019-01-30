Mom of murdered Coligny teen still devastated by his death
Agnes Moshoeu told the court that her son, who was one of seven children, didn't have to die for sunflowers.
COLIGNY, North West – The mother of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu has told the High Court in the North West that she's still deeply hurt and devastated by her son's murder.
Last year, the court found Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte guilty of pushing Moshoeu off a moving vehicle back in 2017 after they accused him of stealing sunflowers from a farm.
The 16-year old's death triggered racial tensions in the small farming town which saw angry residents set homes and businesses belonging to white people alight.
Agnes Moshoeu is the State's third witness in the pre-sentencing proceedings.
An emotional Agnes broke down in court shortly after she took the stand.
When asked about how her son's death has affected her, the 16-year old's mother couldn’t hold back her tears.
She covered her face with her hand and started crying.
The judge adjourned the proceedings and Moshoeu is expected to continue with her testimony.
A religious leader who also testified, pleaded with the court to set a precedent when sentencing Doorewaard and Schutte.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
