#MokgoroInquiry: Richard Mdluli case documents still classified
Head of the Serious Commercial Crimes Unit Lawrence Mrwebi unlawfully withdrew the case against Mdluli in 2011, but this decision has been reviewed and set aside.
PRETORIA - The Mokgoro inquiry has heard that the fraud and corruption case against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli remains stalled because key documents have still not been declassified by the police.
North Gauteng Director of Public Prosecution Advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi made the submission at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion on Wednesday.
#MokgoroInquiry The issues being discussed here have already been decided in the high court and confirmed by the Supreme Court of Appeal. pic.twitter.com/P1jXLKA13Q— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 30, 2019
More than seven years after Mrwebi withdrew the case against Mdluli, he has still not been prosecuted despite the Supreme Court of Appeal confirming that Mrwebi’s decision was unlawful.
Advocate Kgomotso Moroka asked Mzinyathi why the case has not been re-enrolled.
“I am aware of efforts to get certain documents, for instance, declassified [documents] which relate to this matter. And that process of declassification from my recollection has not yet happened.”
Mdluli took early retirement last year after accepting a R4.2 million payout.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
