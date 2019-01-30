Popular Topics
Mogoeng warns judges of allowing themselves to be captured

The chief justice says he hopes that when the public does criticise the judiciary, they’ll be objective and that they will be willing to listen to the response.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at the 10th Executive Bureau Meeting of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa at Midrand, Johannesburg, on 30 January 2019. Picture: @OCJ_RSA/Twitter
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says he is and has always been upfront and open to public scrutiny and criticism of the country’s judiciary.

Mogoeng says he hopes that when the public does criticise the judiciary, they’ll be objective and that they will be willing to listen to the response.

The chief justice made the remarks at a briefing on the conclusion of the 10th Executive Bureau Meeting of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa (CCJA) in Midrand on Wednesday.

Mogoeng was questioned on his approach relating to the Nkandla scandal.

He noted some of the progress and challenges relating to the CCJA.

During the Q&A session, Mogoeng highlighted that it never matters to him what views people express about his approach.

“If you are not careful as a judge, you then begin to position yourself for praises and you veer off from legitimate stances that you know are likely to attract criticism. You are allowing yourself to be captured.”

Moreover, Mogoeng noted the work the CCJA has done throughout the continent.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

