Maritzburg and assistant coach Mabhuti Khenyeza part ways
Mabhuti Khenyeza’s departure is yet another setback in a tumultuous season for the Team of Choice who are rooted at the foot of the Absa Premiership table.
JOHANNESBURG - Absa Premiership side Maritzburg United have confirmed the departure of recently appointed assistant coach Mabhuti Khenyeza from the struggling Pietermaritzburg-based club.
Khenyeza’s departure is yet another setback in a tumultuous season for the Team of Choice who are rooted at the foot of the Absa Premiership table. Khenyeza was roped in less than a month ago when Maritzburg appointed Muhsin Ertuğral to replace Fadlu Davids who was sacked in December.
Ertuğral also vacated his position as head coach after just five games in which he failed to win one earlier this week. Maritzburg have since appointed Eric Tinkler to help them survive the relegation battle.
The club said Khenyeza was not asked to leave: "Khenyeza was not asked to leave, but took it upon himself to request his exit as he felt this to be in the best interests of the club.'
The 36-year-old also said that he wanted to pursue other options in his career: “There were not any issues, but I felt from my side, that with new blood coming in and trying to implement new ideas to the boys, for the benefit of the team, it was best for me to move on."
KHENYEZA AND MARITZBURG UNITED PART WAYS— Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) January 30, 2019
Mabhuti Khenyeza has decided that it was in the best interest of both the club and himself to vacate his post as assistant coach. pic.twitter.com/KNaVqbu4Us
