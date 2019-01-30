Man killed in Bonteheuwel shooting

It’s believed two gunmen riding bicycles approached the deceased and shot him in the head.

CAPE TOWN - There’s been yet another fatal suspected gang shooting in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town.

In the latest incident earlier on Wednesday morning, a man was shot and killed in Essenhout Street.

This brings to 14 the number of people killed in the area since the start of 2019.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says: “Another individual has been shot and killed by gangsters in Bonteheuwel. It’s a concern that the management of the SA Police Service doesn’t see how serious the problem is.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)