Man killed in Bonteheuwel shooting
It’s believed two gunmen riding bicycles approached the deceased and shot him in the head.
CAPE TOWN - There’s been yet another fatal suspected gang shooting in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town.
In the latest incident earlier on Wednesday morning, a man was shot and killed in Essenhout Street.
It’s believed two gunmen riding bicycles approached the deceased and shot him in the head.
This brings to 14 the number of people killed in the area since the start of 2019.
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says: “Another individual has been shot and killed by gangsters in Bonteheuwel. It’s a concern that the management of the SA Police Service doesn’t see how serious the problem is.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Inquiry hears of car bought for favours as Van Tonder spills beans on Bosasa
-
#PleaseCallMe Movement refuses to back down over Vodacom protest
-
Van Tonder: 'Watson paid me extra R20k to keep quiet about Bosasa bribery'
-
Zuma blames Gauteng ANC leadership for loss of Joburg, Tshwane metros
-
Mzinyathi surprised by Mrwebi's decision to drop case against Mdluli
-
Racist Agrizzi pleads with Zondo Commission not to discount his evidence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.