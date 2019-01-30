[LISTEN] How DA’s election advertising is failing to hit the mark

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Money Show host Bruce Whitfield and branding and advertising expert Andy Rice explore what the different political parties are saying in their advertising for the upcoming general elections.

Rice says that conventional wisdom suggests that strong brands need to be authoritative, single-minded, confident, creatively differentiated and speaking with one voice.

Looking at the Democratic Alliance’s brand, Rice says that it has failed to measure up to the standards of conventional wisdom.

“You need to talk in the language of the audience. That’s what every brand must do; commercial and political,” says Rice.

