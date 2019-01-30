Popular Topics
[LISTEN] A second chance for SA: Sipho Pityana urges new framework for growth

| Sipho Pityana has warned South Africa may not have the opportunity to bounce back if leaders don’t address economic challenges now.

CAPE TOWN - President of Business Unity South Africa Sipho Pityana says the country’s economy can bounce back, adding officials need to create a new framework for growth.

Radio 702's The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield interviewed Pityana who explained that South Africa has a second chance under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership.

“The Ramaphosa moment for this country is a unique moment. He’s clear that the time we had in the past nine years was an unfortunate and wasteful one and we never should have got to that place. We had corrupt practices and were wasteful with the economy.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

