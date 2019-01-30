Leopards duo scoop Absa Premiership awards
Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr and striker Mwape Musonda have been named as the coach and player of the month respectively for December in the monthly Absa Premiership awards on Wednesday.
Lidodaduvha have seen an improvement in form since the appointment of Kerr, who took over from Joel Masutha late in 2018.
The side from Thohoyandou have since risen from the relegation places to 12th on the log thanks to the Zambian striker Musonda’s form in front of goal.
Musonda has now scored 9 goals in all competitions, a great return for the Zambian.
