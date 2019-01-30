JMPD impounds 30 unroadworthy minibuses in Fourways
Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers said they received a number of complaints about taxi drivers in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Thirty unroadworthy taxis have been impounded in Fourways.
Tuesday’s crackdown forms part of Operation Buya Mthetho.
Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “The owners must pay R2,900 per taxi and will have to take the vehicles for repairs before they have their license. Most the vehicles do not have windscreen wipers or have expired license disks or no disks at all.”
#BuyaMthetho— David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) January 30, 2019
We can not be intimidated by those who want to continue ferrying commutters in these death traps.
We will continue fighting lawlessness and restoring the #RuleofLaw in the @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/t6ebmRB1uX
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
