JMPD impounds 30 unroadworthy minibuses in Fourways

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

JMPD impounds 30 unroadworthy minibuses in Fourways

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers said they received a number of complaints about taxi drivers in the area.

FILE: A JMPD officer conducts a roadside check in Johannesburg. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter
FILE: A JMPD officer conducts a roadside check in Johannesburg. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Thirty unroadworthy taxis have been impounded in Fourways.

Tuesday’s crackdown forms part of Operation Buya Mthetho.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers said they received a number of complaints about taxi drivers in the area.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “The owners must pay R2,900 per taxi and will have to take the vehicles for repairs before they have their license. Most the vehicles do not have windscreen wipers or have expired license disks or no disks at all.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA