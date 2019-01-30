Popular Topics
Icasa questions PSL’s concerns over proposed broadcasting regulations

Rubben Mohlaloga says Icasa does not agree with PSL’s notion that the proposed amendments want to ‘kill’ professional football in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) says they don’t understand the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) concerns over the proposed amendments to its regulations of sports rights.

On Tuesday, the PSL raised startling concerns about the proposed free to air regulations, saying that they would force the PSL to shut down.

Icasa chairperson Rubben Mohlaloga says they do not understand the PSL’s concerns about the proposed amendments to the regulations of free to air.

Mohlaloga says Icasa does not agree with PSL’s notion that the proposed amendments want to ‘kill’ professional football in the country.

Icasa is expected to decide on whether the proposals will be affected into law.

