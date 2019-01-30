'I found out 2 weeks after my son was killed' – Coligny teen’s mother
Pre-sentencing proceedings of Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte, convicted of Matlhomola Moshoeu's murder back in 2017, are currently underway.
COLIGNY, North West – The mother of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu has told the High Court she only found out about her son's murder two weeks after he had died.
Pre-sentencing proceedings of Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte, convicted of his murder back in 2017, are currently underway.
The 16-year-old was pushed off a moving vehicle after being accused of stealing sunflowers.
Agnes Moshoeu has recalled a day when she was at work during her lunch break when she overheard her colleagues talking about a child that had been murdered.
She says it never crossed her mind that they were talking about her son.
The mother says she had left her son sleeping at home when she left for work, as it was school holidays.
She told the court her son always informed her of when he would go visit friend's at a nearby farm, but on the day he was murdered, he never said anything.
Moshoeu says she only got a confirmed report that her son had been killed after 14 days.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
