Hundreds of flamingo chicks find temporary home in CT
The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds received 550 flamingo chicks on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of flamingo chicks from Kimberley have found a temporary new home in Cape Town.
The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) received 550 flamingo chicks on Monday.
The tiny birds had been abandoned by their parents due to low dam levels.
SANCCOB’s Katta Ludynia says the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and locals in Kimberley rescued the babies and brought them to the Cape Town centre.
“A lot of them went way back…they had been pulled off the colony and they obviously had to travel to Pretoria and they were flown down to Cape Town. So, unfortunately, we have lost some. The ones that we have in our care now, get all the medical care they need, so they are getting better and better.”
Ludynia says the birds will stay for three to four months until they’re strong enough to leave.
“I think the decision [on] where they will be realised needs to be made. It would be feral to release them close to their breeding site so that they can join the other birds, but that’s the logistic that needs to be sorted out. These birds will definitely be released to the wild.”
Popular in Local
-
Inquiry hears of car bought for favours as Van Tonder spills beans on Bosasa
-
Van Tonder: 'Watson paid me extra R20k to keep quiet about Bosasa bribery'
-
DA wants details of Ramaphosa, Mkhwebane meeting to be made public
-
#PleaseCallMe Movement refuses to back down over Vodacom protest
-
Zuma blames Gauteng ANC leadership for loss of Joburg, Tshwane metros
-
Christian group to meet with Timothy Omotoso in prison
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.