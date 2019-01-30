Hundreds of flamingo chicks find temporary home in CT

The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds received 550 flamingo chicks on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of flamingo chicks from Kimberley have found a temporary new home in Cape Town.

The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) received 550 flamingo chicks on Monday.

The tiny birds had been abandoned by their parents due to low dam levels.

SANCCOB’s Katta Ludynia says the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and locals in Kimberley rescued the babies and brought them to the Cape Town centre.

“A lot of them went way back…they had been pulled off the colony and they obviously had to travel to Pretoria and they were flown down to Cape Town. So, unfortunately, we have lost some. The ones that we have in our care now, get all the medical care they need, so they are getting better and better.”

Ludynia says the birds will stay for three to four months until they’re strong enough to leave.

“I think the decision [on] where they will be realised needs to be made. It would be feral to release them close to their breeding site so that they can join the other birds, but that’s the logistic that needs to be sorted out. These birds will definitely be released to the wild.”