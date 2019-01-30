Gwyneth Paltrow sued by alleged ski crash victim

A man named Terry Sanderson is reportedly taking legal action against the actress after he claims she caused a collision whilst on a skiing holiday in Utah in 2016.

LONDON - Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued by a man who alleges she crashed into him whilst skiing in Utah three years ago.

A man named Terry Sanderson is reportedly taking legal action against the 46-year-old actress after he claims she caused a collision whilst on a skiing holiday in Deer Valley Resort, Utah, back in February 2016, which he alleges left him with severe injuries.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Sanderson alleges Paltrow had lost control of her skis when she collided with him from behind, knocking him over and causing him to allegedly sustain a concussion, a brain injury and four broken ribs.

Sanderson accuses the Iron Man actress of picking herself back up after the alleged incident and continuing her way without checking if he was okay, and even claims a ski instructor stopped to accuse Sanderson of causing the crash and then skiing away without helping.

The man believes the instructor filed a false report casting blame on him to protect Paltrow.

According to his court documents, Sanderson says that on top of his injuries, he also suffered a loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress, disfigurement and medical expenses.

He is now seeking damages from the Shallow Hal star in excess of $3.1 million and is also taking legal action against Deer Valley Resort for the alleged actions of the instructor.

Paltrow - who has daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, with her ex-husband Chris Martin - is yet to comment on the lawsuit, but her spokesperson Heather Wilson said the case was “without merit”, and she expects the actress will be “vindicated”.

Emily Summers, a spokesperson for Deer Valley Resort, said she could not comment on pending legal matters.