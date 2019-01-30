Four killed in lightning strike near Upington
It’s understood the two males and two females were working on a farm in Louisvale on Tuesday afternoon when a thunderstorm hit the area.
JOHANNESBURG – Four people have died in the Northern Cape after they were struck by lightning in an open field.
Five other workers were treated for shock.
The police's Mashay Gamieldien says: "Police in Upington have opened an inquest case following the death of two males and two females on 29 January between 4pm and 6pm near Upington.
"It’s alleged that the deceased were seasonal workers busy harvesting grapes when they were struck by lightning."
Last month, three people died after they were also struck by lightning in Amathole in the Eastern Cape.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
