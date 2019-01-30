Former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder due back at Zondo Commission
Van Tonder is expected to shore up some of the testimony given by Angelo Agrizzi about the influence and power allegedly wielded by Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.
CAPE TOWN - Another former Bosasa bigwig is blowing the whistle on alleged rampant corruption at the company.
Former chief financial officer Andries van Tonder is due back in the hot seat at the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday.
He's expected to shore up some of the testimony given by Angelo Agrizzi about the influence and power allegedly wielded by Bosasa boss, Gavin Watson.
Van Tonder has confirmed to the inquiry that he's the one who took a video of Watson counting cash in a walk-in vault, that was apparently used as bribe money.
On Tuesday, he told the inquiry that he had become complacent in the corruption he had been involved in because Watson always assured him that the firm enjoys political protection.
But he says that he later feared that he and Agrizzi would be among those who would be made to take the fall.
“He used these people to do his corrupt and unlawful actions for him on his behalf and then he would just dispose of them after they served their purpose.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
