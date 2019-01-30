F4SD: 'Only way for SA to rebuild is if foreign nationals leave for a decade'
F4SD, previously a forum advocating for service delivery issues in townships, has now decided to contest the general election in May.
JOHANNESBURG – Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) says that it will request foreign nationals to leave South Africa for at least ten years to allow the country to reboot.
It says the only way to build a new South Africa is if foreign nationals leave the country for a decade.
The party's president Mbahare Kekana says: "We want to birth a fresh South Africa; we want to reboot, we want to start this country. this is a country where it was built on good values."
