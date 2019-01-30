Death toll up to 28 after migrant boats sink off Djibouti: IOM
Two boats carrying migrants bound for Yemen departed from Godoria on the Horn of Africa nation's northeast coast, IOM said, but capsized in heavy seas about 30 minutes into their journey on Tuesday.
ADDIS ABABA - The death toll from the sinking of two migrant boats off the coast of Djibouti rose to 28 on Wednesday, the UN migration agency said.
"Twenty-three bodies were recovered this morning and the coast guard continues (its) search," Lalini Veerassamy, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) chief of mission in Djibouti told AFP, a day after five people were found dead.
Two boats carrying migrants bound for Yemen departed from Godoria on the Horn of Africa nation's northeast coast, IOM said, but capsized in heavy seas about 30 minutes into their journey on Tuesday.
Two survivors were discovered after the sinking and Veerassamy said "a few" others arrived at an IOM facility in the town of Obock on Tuesday evening.
One survivor estimated there were 130 people on his boat but was not able to estimate the number of passengers on the other vessel.
Located across the Bab el-Mandeb strait from war-torn Yemen and next to volatile Somalia and Ethiopia, Djibouti has in recent years become a transit point for migrants heading to find work on the Arabian Peninsula.
It is also a destination for boatloads of Yemeni refugees fleeing war.
Popular in Africa
-
Somalia declared the most corrupt country in the world: survey
-
UN finds at least 15 mass graves in DR Congo after December violence
-
Nigerian women embrace family planning ahead of population boom
-
[OPINION] SA diplomacy on Zimbabwe can remain quiet – but it must get tough
-
[OPINION] We thought it couldn't get any worse in Zimbabwe
-
Nigerian politician kidnapped ahead of president's visit: police
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.