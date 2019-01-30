Dan Matjila and Iqbal Survé were good friends, PIC inquiry hears
The investment into Media mogul Iqbal Survé’s Ayo Technology company has once again come under the spotlight at the PIC commission of inquiry.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) commission of inquiry has heard that former CEO Dan Matjila and Media mogul Iqbal Survé were good friends.
Assistant portfolio manager Victor Seanie, who was suspended last week over the controversial Ayo transaction, has testified that the relationship between Matjila and Survé may have been part of the reason the deal was signed off.
The R4.3 billion investment by the PIC in Ayo Technology is just one of the transactions that are being scrutinised the commission of inquiry.
Seanie says he raised serious concerns about the investment, but he was ignored.
He also says there was a friendship between Survé and Matjila, who signed off on the transaction.
“Iqbal Survé said I consider Dr Dan [Matjila] a good friend. I believe this relationship was the genesis and primary driver of PIC’s investment in Ayo.”
Seanie says he’s come forward because he believes he’s being used as a scapegoat for the controversial transaction.
WATCH: Suspended PIC exec Victor Seanie gives evidence at the inquiry
