DA wants details of Ramaphosa, Mkhwebane meeting to be made public

The DA says the money injected into Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign is no different to the bribes Bosasa allegedly dished out to high ranking government officials.

DURBAN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane wants details of a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to be made public, saying this will ensure there’s no undue influence.

Ramaphosa met with Mkhwebane on Tuesday on the back of contradicting statements he had made regarding the half-a-million rand donated towards his presidential campaign by controversial company Bosasa.

He had initially said the money was paid to his son Andile’s company and that he had personally seen the contract between him and Bosasa.

But after retracting this explanation, Maimane asked the Public Protector to investigate whether Ramaphosa violated the executive’s ethics code.

Maimane says as the main complainant in the matter, he too would like an audience with the Public Protector to submit his own evidence.

He also wants Ramaphosa to take action even if it means establishing an independent inquiry to investigate dealings at Bosasa and cancelling all the contracts it has with the government.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters has vowed to disrupt the president’s Sona next week if he doesn’t take the nation into his confidence around the issue.

The red berets have given Ramaphosa until Thursday to disclose exactly what he knows.

