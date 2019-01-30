DA wants details of Ramaphosa, Mkhwebane meeting to be made public
The DA says the money injected into Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign is no different to the bribes Bosasa allegedly dished out to high ranking government officials.
DURBAN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane wants details of a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to be made public, saying this will ensure there’s no undue influence.
Ramaphosa met with Mkhwebane on Tuesday on the back of contradicting statements he had made regarding the half-a-million rand donated towards his presidential campaign by controversial company Bosasa.
He had initially said the money was paid to his son Andile’s company and that he had personally seen the contract between him and Bosasa.
But after retracting this explanation, Maimane asked the Public Protector to investigate whether Ramaphosa violated the executive’s ethics code.
The DA says the money injected into President Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign is no different to the bribes Bosasa allegedly dished out to high ranking government officials.
Maimane says as the main complainant in the matter, he too would like an audience with the Public Protector to submit his own evidence.
He also wants Ramaphosa to take action even if it means establishing an independent inquiry to investigate dealings at Bosasa and cancelling all the contracts it has with the government.
Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters has vowed to disrupt the president’s Sona next week if he doesn’t take the nation into his confidence around the issue.
The red berets have given Ramaphosa until Thursday to disclose exactly what he knows.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Zuma blames Gauteng ANC leadership for loss of Joburg, Tshwane metros
-
Zuma hits back at critics suggesting his presidency were 'wasted years'
-
Parliament gears up for this year’s Sona
-
Mbalula: 'ANC can't protect members implicated at Zondo Commission'
-
[LISTEN] How DA’s election advertising is failing to hit the mark
-
BLF accused of shutting down voter registration centres
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.