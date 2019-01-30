Cut in executive pay, job protection must be part of New Deal, says ANC's Turok

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) stalwart and former MP Ben Turok says that he agrees with President Cyril Ramaphosa that the time has come for a so-called New Deal but it must be implemented with conditions.

Turok, along with fellow members of the Institute for African Alternatives and several academics, held a workshop in Salt River on Tuesday.

The aim was to discuss strategies to resuscitate the economy.

Turok said Tuesday’s workshop has produced several ideas that should be included in Ramaphosa's New Deal.

He says firstly, there should be constraints on executive pay: “Executive pay in many instances are too high and in fact constitutes a rip-off of national wealth and part of a deal would be a commitment by businesses to take smaller increases.”

Turok says secondly, jobs must be protected, saying that there must be some commitment to workers. For instance, if businesses are granted concessions under the deal they would have to make assurances that retrenchments are the last resort.

The ANC stalwart believes no New Deal would carry any weight if it did not include an infrastructure programme for local townships.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)