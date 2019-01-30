CT police probe death of boy (15) killed in train accident

Officials say the 15-year-old tried to jump from one train carriage to another when he fell on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Maitland police are probing the death of a learner killed in train incident.

Officials say that the 15-year-old tried to jump from one train carriage to another when he fell on Wednesday.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana explains: "According to information, the boy was jumping from one carriage to another when he fell and was hit by another train."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)