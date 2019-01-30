Colder than Antarctica: brutal deep freeze grips US Midwest
More than 1,500 flights were cancelled in the city's two major airports while rail operator Amtrak scrapped train services from its Chicago hub.
CHICAGO - A life-threatening deep freeze gripped the American Midwest on Wednesday as weather colder than Antarctica grounded flights, disrupted travel and brought life to a standstill for tens of millions.
Mail deliveries were suspended, schools and business closed, and residents encouraged to stay home in nearly a dozen states where temperatures overnight sank into the negative double digits, the worst cold to grip the region in a generation with all-time records still under threat.
America's third city Chicago, where the morning temperature was -22 degrees Fahrenheit (-30 Celsius), which felt like -50 degrees (-46 Celsius) with wind chill, was colder than Alaska's state capital and even colder than parts of Antarctica.
More than 1,500 flights were cancelled in the city's two major airports while rail operator Amtrak scrapped train services from its Chicago hub.
The US Postal Service - known for its commitment to bringing the mail whatever the weather - suspended deliveries in parts of Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, the Dakotas and Nebraska.
The cause of the sub-zero chill was a swirl of arctic air that broke away from the polar vortex that usually encircles the North Pole.
"A record arctic air mass will remain over the central and eastern US over the next several days," the National Weather Service said.
"Wind chill values of 30 to 60 degrees below zero will be common across the northern Plains, Great Lakes, and upper Midwest."
Residents in Grand Forks, North Dakota awoke to a bone-chilling -35 degrees Fahrenheit, and it was -27 degrees in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Authorities warned that the extreme temperatures were life-threatening, as Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin implemented emergency procedures.
Warming centers were opened for vulnerable residents such as the elderly and shelter capacities increased for the homeless.
"We need everyone to do your part and make sure you and your families are prepared," said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.
US media attributed at least four deaths to the extreme cold and the major snowstorm that preceded it.
More in World
-
Trump phones Venezuela's Guaido as US pushes for Maduro to go
-
US poised to carry out first execution of 2019
-
May to try to ratchet up EU negotiations over Irish border
-
Plane cushions found in search for missing football player Sala
-
Facebook paid users to track smartphone use - report
-
A last throw of the Brexit dice for Britain's May
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.