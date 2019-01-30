Christian group to meet with Timothy Omotoso in prison

The meeting is scheduled for this coming weekend and comes two days before Timothy Omotoso and two women return to court where their trial will resume.

CAPE TOWN – A Christian group is to meet with controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso in prison.

The meeting is scheduled for this coming weekend and comes two days before Omotoso and two women return to the Port Elizabeth High Court where their trial will resume.

The three are accused of a string of offences, including human trafficking and rape.

Christians of South Africa's Derick Mosoana says: “Once we’ve established the merit of the case, we will make a ruling on whether to support him throughout the trial. But if we find that the responses are not satisfactory, we will make a different decision.”

The televangelist has been in jail since he was arrested at Port Elizabeth International Airport in 2017.

His two female co-accused allegedly recruited women and girls for sexual exploitation; they are currently out on bail.

So far, Cheryl Zondi has been the State's only witness in the trial. She has accused Omotoso of sexually abusing her while she was a member of his church.

Omotoso wants the presiding judge to recuse himself and for the charges against him to be quashed.

