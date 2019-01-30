Christian group to meet with Timothy Omotoso in prison

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

Christian group to meet with Timothy Omotoso in prison

The meeting is scheduled for this coming weekend and comes two days before Timothy Omotoso and two women return to court where their trial will resume.

FILE: Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso. Picture: timomotoso.org
FILE: Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso. Picture: timomotoso.org
7 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A Christian group is to meet with controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso in prison.

The meeting is scheduled for this coming weekend and comes two days before Omotoso and two women return to the Port Elizabeth High Court where their trial will resume.

The three are accused of a string of offences, including human trafficking and rape.

Christians of South Africa's Derick Mosoana says: “Once we’ve established the merit of the case, we will make a ruling on whether to support him throughout the trial. But if we find that the responses are not satisfactory, we will make a different decision.”

The televangelist has been in jail since he was arrested at Port Elizabeth International Airport in 2017.

His two female co-accused allegedly recruited women and girls for sexual exploitation; they are currently out on bail.

So far, Cheryl Zondi has been the State's only witness in the trial. She has accused Omotoso of sexually abusing her while she was a member of his church.

Omotoso wants the presiding judge to recuse himself and for the charges against him to be quashed.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA