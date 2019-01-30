Cardi B 'set to perform' at exclusive Super Bowl party
Cardi B is reportedly set to perform alongside Meek Mill at the invitation-only Fanatics party on Saturday.
LONDON - Rap star Cardi B is reportedly set to perform with Meek Mill at an exclusive Super Bowl party.
The 26-year-old rap star previously rejected the chance to play at this year's halftime show in Atlanta, but she will instead perform at the invitation-only Fanatics party on Saturday.
Cardi B - who is also poised to star in a Super Bowl commercial for Pepsi - and Meek will appear in front of a star-studded list of guests, including the likes of Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, Shaquille O'Neal and Gucci Mane.
Cardi B and Meek will perform their collaboration On Me, as well as their own individual hits, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.
This year's Super Bowl halftime show is being performed by Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi, with other big-name artists - including Cardi B - having turned down the gig in support of Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback who started the take-a-knee protest movement in response to racial inequality.
A spokesperson for Cardi B previously said: "There [were] talks about it, but she was not particularly interested in participating because of how she feels about Colin Kaepernick and the whole movement."
Meanwhile, Maroon 5 - who have attracted intense criticism for agreeing to play the gig - recently announced that they are marking their performance with a $500,000 charity donation.
The Moves Like Jagger hitmakers joined forces with the NFL and Interscope records to make the hefty contribution to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America - which aims to help children in the US fulfil their potential - ahead of their performance in Atlanta.
Frontman Adam Levine said: "Playing the Super Bowl has been a dream of our band for a long time. We thank the NFL for the opportunity and also to them, along with Interscope Records, for making this donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters, which will have a major impact for children across the country."
