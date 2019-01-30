Popular Topics
Bryce Dallas Howard honoured as Harvard University's Woman of the Year

Bryce Dallas Howard follows in the footsteps of the likes of Meryl Streep, Halle Berry and last year's honouree Mila Kunis.

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard takes part in 'SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' at the SiriusXM Studios on 14 June 2018 in New York City. Picture: AFP
Actress Bryce Dallas Howard takes part in 'SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' at the SiriusXM Studios on 14 June 2018 in New York City. Picture: AFP
25 minutes ago

LONDON - Bryce Dallas Howard has been named Harvard University's Theatricals 2019 Woman of the Year and will take home their famous Pudding Pot.

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star will be handed her Pudding Pot on Thursday following a parade in her honour.

They said in a statement: "The Pudding is excited to honour an accomplished actress who has given such a wide range of critically acclaimed performances, and is committed to expanding the role of women in every aspect of storytelling."

Whilst Mariana Sanchez-Medina, the organisation's co-producer, added: "In addition to being fans of Bryce's work in TV and film, we admire her efforts to forge new pathways for female artists and creatives in Hollywood."

Howard follows in the footsteps of the likes of Meryl Streep, Halle Berry and last year's honouree Mila Kunis.

Howard has a strong work ethic and credits that to her mother, who was determined her family wouldn't take their privilege for granted.

She said: "My mom grew up in poverty and was terrified that her privileged children were not going to be contributing members of society. I realise now, as a parent, that some of the things she did to follow through on teachable moments were a bit extreme. But other things, like we don't have trust funds and were told, 'You're 14 - you need to get a job,' I'm so grateful for. I started working at a restaurant when I was 14, and I'd be like, I just got yelled at by a customer. OK, I survived. Those moments made me feel like a capable person, and a lot of kids I knew growing up didn't."

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA