Breytenbach: 'Jiba contributed handsomely to mess NPA finds itself in'

Breytenbach testified at the commission on Tuesday where she accused Jiba and colleague Lawrence Mrwebi, of conspiring to protect former police Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

PRETORIA - Former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach has told the Mokgoro Inquiry that Nomgcobo Jiba contributed to the mess the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has found itself in.

The inquiry is investigating the two advocates' fitness to hold office.

Breytenbach says Mrwebi, supported by Jiba, recommended that she be hauled before a disciplinary hearing following a complaint from a company linked to Duduzane Zuma and the Guptas.

“The disciplinary was based on the fact that Richard Mdluli was being protected and subsequent to that, I learnt that ICT was in control of the Guptas and even more recently I’ve heard that, with regards to Bosasa, I was perceived as being in the way.”

Breytenbach was cleared on all charges.

The former prosecutor made it clear what she thought of Jiba.

“Your client contributed handsomely to the mess that the NPA is now in,” she said.

The prosecutor who agreed with Breytenbach’s position in the Mdluli case is expected to testify on Wednesday.

