Breytenbach: 'Jiba contributed handsomely to mess NPA finds itself in'
Breytenbach testified at the commission on Tuesday where she accused Jiba and colleague Lawrence Mrwebi, of conspiring to protect former police Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.
PRETORIA - Former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach has told the Mokgoro Inquiry that Nomgcobo Jiba contributed to the mess the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has found itself in.
Breytenbach testified at the commission on Tuesday where she accused Jiba and colleague Lawrence Mrwebi, of conspiring to protect former police Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.
The inquiry is investigating the two advocates' fitness to hold office.
Breytenbach says Mrwebi, supported by Jiba, recommended that she be hauled before a disciplinary hearing following a complaint from a company linked to Duduzane Zuma and the Guptas.
“The disciplinary was based on the fact that Richard Mdluli was being protected and subsequent to that, I learnt that ICT was in control of the Guptas and even more recently I’ve heard that, with regards to Bosasa, I was perceived as being in the way.”
Breytenbach was cleared on all charges.
The former prosecutor made it clear what she thought of Jiba.
“Your client contributed handsomely to the mess that the NPA is now in,” she said.
The prosecutor who agreed with Breytenbach’s position in the Mdluli case is expected to testify on Wednesday.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Zuma hits back at critics suggesting his presidency were 'wasted years'
-
Racist Agrizzi pleads with Zondo Commission not to discount his evidence
-
Former Bosasa CFO testifies about fear of ‘powerful’ boss Gavin Watson
-
Mbalula: 'ANC can't protect members implicated at Zondo Commission'
-
South Africa to debate whether to split Eskom - Gordhan
-
‘If I had sold my soul, I wouldn’t be here’ – Agrizzi concludes testimony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.