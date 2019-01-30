Breytenbach: 'Decision to drop Mdluli charges done for nefarious reasons'
Glynnis Breytenbach says she was suspended by Nomgcobo Jiba on the recommendation of Lawrence Mrwebi in order to protect Richard Mdluli from prosecution.
PRETORIA – Former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach says the decision to withdraw the criminal case against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli was not the result of inexperience or incompetence but was done for nefarious reasons.
Breytenbach says she was suspended by Nomgcobo Jiba on the recommendation of Lawrence Mrwebi in order to protect Mdluli from prosecution.
The advocate made the submission at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion on Tuesday.
The commission is investigating Mrwebi and Jiba’s fitness to hold office.
Breytenbach says she was shocked and surprised when Jiba was elevated to the position of acting prosecutions boss because she lacked the experience and she had misgivings about her integrity.
Advocate Kgomotso Moroka questioned Breytenbach after her testimony about the Mdluli case.
Advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi, who agreed with Breytenbach that the case against Mdluli should continue, is scheduled to testify on Wednesday.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Zuma hits back at critics suggesting his presidency were 'wasted years'
-
Former Bosasa CFO testifies about fear of ‘powerful’ boss Gavin Watson
-
South Africa to debate whether to split Eskom - Gordhan
-
Ramaphosa under pressure to clarify Bosasa donation ahead of Sona
-
‘Embarrassed’ Agrizzi admits he’s racist
-
‘If I had sold my soul, I wouldn’t be here’ – Agrizzi concludes testimony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.