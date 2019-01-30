Breytenbach: 'Decision to drop Mdluli charges done for nefarious reasons'

Glynnis Breytenbach says she was suspended by Nomgcobo Jiba on the recommendation of Lawrence Mrwebi in order to protect Richard Mdluli from prosecution.

PRETORIA – Former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach says the decision to withdraw the criminal case against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli was not the result of inexperience or incompetence but was done for nefarious reasons.

The advocate made the submission at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion on Tuesday.

The commission is investigating Mrwebi and Jiba’s fitness to hold office.

Breytenbach says she was shocked and surprised when Jiba was elevated to the position of acting prosecutions boss because she lacked the experience and she had misgivings about her integrity.

Advocate Kgomotso Moroka questioned Breytenbach after her testimony about the Mdluli case.

Advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi, who agreed with Breytenbach that the case against Mdluli should continue, is scheduled to testify on Wednesday.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)