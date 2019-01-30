Botrivier fire contained

[WATCH LIVE] Suspended PIC exec Victor Seanie gives evidence at inquiry
Two people were injured as a result of the blaze earlier this week. No properties have been damaged.
CAPE TOWN - The fire in Botrivier, in the Overberg, has been contained.
Firefighters have been busy in the area, battling the vegetation fire, for several days now.
Overberg fire chief Reinardt Geldenhuys: "Basically we are in mop-up mode now, and we will be mopping up and cleaning up the lines and ensuring that they are safe, at least until Friday."
Meanwhile, a group of protesters has gathered in the same area for reasons yet unknown.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
