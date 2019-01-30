Inquiry hears of car bought for favours as Van Tonder spills beans on Bosasa
Former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder says the facilities company once purchased a car for the daughter of then Correctional Services CFO Patrick Gillingham in exchange for favours.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder says the facilities company once purchased a car for the daughter of then Correctional Services CFO Patrick Gillingham in exchange for favours.
Van Tonder is testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry.
He’s the man who recorded a video of Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson counting over R900,000 in cash, which the company’s former COO Angelo Agrizzi said was intended for bribes.
Van Tonder has told the commission he was once ordered to purchase a car for Gillingham’s daughter:
“It was in December 2006, that Bosasa purchased a new Volkswagen Polo for a lady called Megan Gillingham, the daughter of Patrick Gillingham. As far as my understanding, that was to get favour from Mr Gillingham, who was high up within Correctional Services at the time.”
Agrizzi, who finished his testimony on Tuesday, told the commission that every month half-a-million rand was used to bribe officials at the Correctional Services Department.
WATCH: Ex-Bosasa CFO continues testimony at Zondo Commission
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
#PleaseCallMe Movement refuses to back down over Vodacom protest
-
Former Bosasa CFO testifies about fear of ‘powerful’ boss Gavin Watson
-
[WATCH LIVE] Suspended PIC exec Victor Seanie testifies at inquiry
-
Cut in executive pay, job protection must be part of New Deal, says ANC's Turok
-
Unnamed witness due to testify at PIC Inquiry
-
South Africa to debate whether to split Eskom - Gordhan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.