Inquiry hears of car bought for favours as Van Tonder spills beans on Bosasa

Former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder says the facilities company once purchased a car for the daughter of then Correctional Services CFO Patrick Gillingham in exchange for favours.

A YouTube screengrab shows former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder at the state capture commission on 29 January 2019.
A YouTube screengrab shows former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder at the state capture commission on 29 January 2019.
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder says the facilities company once purchased a car for the daughter of then Correctional Services CFO Patrick Gillingham in exchange for favours.

Van Tonder is testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry.

He’s the man who recorded a video of Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson counting over R900,000 in cash, which the company’s former COO Angelo Agrizzi said was intended for bribes.

Van Tonder has told the commission he was once ordered to purchase a car for Gillingham’s daughter:

“It was in December 2006, that Bosasa purchased a new Volkswagen Polo for a lady called Megan Gillingham, the daughter of Patrick Gillingham. As far as my understanding, that was to get favour from Mr Gillingham, who was high up within Correctional Services at the time.”

Agrizzi, who finished his testimony on Tuesday, told the commission that every month half-a-million rand was used to bribe officials at the Correctional Services Department.

WATCH: Ex-Bosasa CFO continues testimony at Zondo Commission

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

