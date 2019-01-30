Appeal bid of EC ANC councillor Andile Lungisa to be heard in March

Last year, Andile Lungisa was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm when he attacked a Democratic Alliance councillor during a council meeting in Nelson Mandela Bay.

CAPE TOWN - An appeal application brought by an African National Congress (ANC) councillor who has been convicted and sentenced for assaulting a fellow councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay will be heard in March.

Lungisa was found guilty of smashing a glass jug over the head of a former Mayco member Rano Kayser, during a chaotic Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting in 2016.

Kayser sustained multiple injuries during the attack.

The National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed that the Grahamstown High Court will hear the appeal application brought by the ANC councillor.

The NPA's Tshepo Ndwalaza says they'll oppose the application.

He said: “We have reports that the defence was actually saying that they have filed their papers and they were waiting for us to file. We can also confirm that we are within our timeframe of fulfilling our obligation. So, we are pleased to say that the matter will be done and dealt with on 13 March.”

Lungisa is currently out on bail.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)