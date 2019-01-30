Appeal bid of EC ANC councillor Andile Lungisa to be heard in March
Last year, Andile Lungisa was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm when he attacked a Democratic Alliance councillor during a council meeting in Nelson Mandela Bay.
CAPE TOWN - An appeal application brought by an African National Congress (ANC) councillor who has been convicted and sentenced for assaulting a fellow councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay will be heard in March.
Last year, Andile Lungisa was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm when he attacked a Democratic Alliance councillor during a council meeting in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Lungisa was found guilty of smashing a glass jug over the head of a former Mayco member Rano Kayser, during a chaotic Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting in 2016.
Kayser sustained multiple injuries during the attack.
The National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed that the Grahamstown High Court will hear the appeal application brought by the ANC councillor.
The NPA's Tshepo Ndwalaza says they'll oppose the application.
He said: “We have reports that the defence was actually saying that they have filed their papers and they were waiting for us to file. We can also confirm that we are within our timeframe of fulfilling our obligation. So, we are pleased to say that the matter will be done and dealt with on 13 March.”
Lungisa is currently out on bail.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Zuma blames Gauteng ANC leadership for loss of Joburg, Tshwane metros
-
Racist Agrizzi pleads with Zondo Commission not to discount his evidence
-
Zuma hits back at critics suggesting his presidency were 'wasted years'
-
Mbalula: 'ANC can't protect members implicated at Zondo Commission'
-
F4SD: 'Only way for SA to rebuild is if foreign nationals leave for a decade'
-
Former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder due back at Zondo Commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.