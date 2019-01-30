Mbalula: 'ANC can't protect members implicated at Zondo Commission'
The African National Congress (ANC) has called on its members implicated in testimony at the Zondo Commission to cooperate when called to account.
Former Bosasa CEO Angelo Agrizzi gave startling revelations about corruption involving the facilities company and current and former government officials and journalists.
Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane and former South African Airways boss Dudu Myeni are among those named.
ANC election head Fikile Mbalula says the party cannot protect those implicated.
“If Fikile Mbalula is implicated in the commission and it involves exchanging of monies and corruption, he’s the member of the ANC, he must answer because the ANC did not send him to be corrupt.
“When he was doing things in the dark, whispering the dark, doing things, the ANC surely didn’t say ‘go minister and be corrupt’. No.”
(Edited BY Leeto M Khoza)
