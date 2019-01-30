Additional R165m added to CT’s safety & security dept

Executive Mayor Dan Plato says the funding has become available through the city’s adjustments budget and will go before council for final approval on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - An additional R165 million will be added to the City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate’s budget.

Executive Mayor Dan Plato says the funding has become available through the city’s adjustments budget and will go before council for final approval on Thursday.

The additional funds will be added to the Safety and Security Directorate’s budget of around R2 billion for the 2018/2019 financial year.

Plato says the money will go towards improving key focus areas within the department.

“R30 million to recruit additional law enforcement officers, R10 million for uniforms, personal protective gear and equipment for staff and R50 million for additional overtime allocation to ensure a more sustained 24/7 service.”

Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith says the city is expected to increasingly intervene in “policing environments”.

“We have had to step in the gaps with liquor enforcement, not traditionally a city competency.”

City officials say the bolstered budget has come from unspent funds in various departments without compromising the delivery of services of these departments.

