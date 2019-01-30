2 to appear in court for possession of rhino horns worth R2m
JOHANNESBURG – Two people are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning for being in possession of rhino horn worth an estimated value of R2 million.
Police arrested the pair at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.
They were due to travel to Vietnam when officers found 10 pieces of rhino horn in their luggage.
The police's Katlego Mogale says: "It’s alleged that a crime-intelligence-driven operation the two suspects were escorted from a flight which was en route to Vietnam and they were taken to a search area. The suspects were then searched and in their luggage 10 pieces of rhino horn were found."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
