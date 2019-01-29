'We are coming': Lauryn Hill confirms she & Nas will definitely be in SA
Worry not Lauryn Hill fans, because she says she and Nas will be here.
JOHANNESBURG - Fans of Grammy Award-winning artists Miss Lauryn Hill and Nas can breathe a sigh of relief over doubts on whether the pair will be performing in Johannesburg this Saturday.
Hill is known for cancelling shows or arriving late for performances at some of her shows.
A few of her shows last year were cancelled due to various reasons.
This has raised concerns among fans eagerly waiting to see her perform at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg this Saturday where Nas will be the supporting act.
But, worry not because she says she and Nas will be here. Read the statement below.
January 29, 2019
