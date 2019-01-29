WCED raises concerns following stabbing at Manenberg school

This incident comes about a week after a matric learner allegedly stabbed another pupil at John Ramsay High School in Bishop Lavis.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has raised concerns following a stabbing involving two learners at Manenberg Primary School.

A caretaker was also injured while trying to break up the fight between two grade 6 pupils on Monday.

The provincial Education MEC’s spokesperson Jessica Shelver says one learner tried to stab the other using a pair of scissors, but when it was confiscated by a teacher, the child went to fetch a broken bottle.

“He ran away and came back with a broken bottle and stabbed the other learner. It is reported that both learners have stab wounds. Both learners and the caretaker were transported to hospital and the police have been informed and will send a vehicle to the school. Both learners will be facing disciplinary action in line with the school’s code of conduct.”

This incident comes about a week after a matric learner allegedly stabbed another pupil at John Ramsay High School in Bishop Lavis.

Over the past five months, there've been at least seven school stabbings in the Western Cape, one of which was fatal.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)