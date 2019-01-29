WC dam levels at 47.7%

The levels are looking much better compared to the same time last year when levels were sitting at 24%.

CAPE TOWN - The average dam levels in the Western Cape is at 47.7%.

The levels are looking much better compared to the same time last year when levels were sitting at 24%.

The Berg River Dam is just over 75% full, a level much higher than the 41.59% at the same time last year.

The Breede River Catchment level has dropped by almost two percentage points over the past week to 43.93%.

Meanwhile, dams that supply the City of Cape Town have declined by 1.4% on average.

The Western Cape Local Government Department says that the Cape Town dam storage level is sitting at about 60%.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)