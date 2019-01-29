[WATCH LIVE] Breytenbach appears at Mokgoro Inquiry

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
Go

[WATCH LIVE] Breytenbach appears at Mokgoro Inquiry

Breytenbach is likely to tell the Mokgoro Inquiry why Jiba and Mrwebi should have no place at the National Prosecuting Authority.

A screengrab of former state prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach testifying at the Mokgoro Inquiry on 29 January 2019.
A screengrab of former state prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach testifying at the Mokgoro Inquiry on 29 January 2019.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Former state prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach is testifying at the Mokgoro Inquiry and will likely focus on the unlawful decision to withdraw charges against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

Retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro is investigating the head of the Serious Commercial Crimes Unit Lawrence Mrwebi and deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba’s fitness to hold office.

There is certainly no love lost between the former prosecutor and her former colleagues whose conduct has been found wanting by several courts.

Breytenbach is likely to tell the Mokgoro Inquiry why Jiba and Mrwebi should have no place at the National Prosecuting Authority.

WATCH: Breytenbach appears at Mokgoro Inquiry

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA