[WATCH LIVE] Breytenbach appears at Mokgoro Inquiry
Breytenbach is likely to tell the Mokgoro Inquiry why Jiba and Mrwebi should have no place at the National Prosecuting Authority.
PRETORIA - Former state prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach is testifying at the Mokgoro Inquiry and will likely focus on the unlawful decision to withdraw charges against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.
Retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro is investigating the head of the Serious Commercial Crimes Unit Lawrence Mrwebi and deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba’s fitness to hold office.
There is certainly no love lost between the former prosecutor and her former colleagues whose conduct has been found wanting by several courts.
WATCH: Breytenbach appears at Mokgoro Inquiry
