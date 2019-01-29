Tshwane ANC wants Msimanga to appear before council over GladAfrica contract
A leaked report from the Auditor-General found that the city's R12 billion contract with the engineering company was awarded irregularly.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane wants outgoing Mayor Solly Msimanga to appear before the council to answer questions on a leaked Auditor-General report on GladAfrica.
The report found that the city's R12 billion contract with the engineering company was awarded irregularly.
City manager Moeketsi Mosola last year awarded the contract to the company and said that everything was above board.
The ANC's Kgosi Maepa says that both Msimanga and Mosola should be held accountable.
“Jointly and severally, Mosola and Solly must take equal responsibility for the mess coming out of the GladAfrica’s scandal, that’s it. The AG was spot on and the contract doesn’t exist, it’s irregular.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
