‘Tell Agrizzi we don’t want a funeral’: Inquiry hears of death threats

Angelo Agrizzi has told the inquiry he continues to receive death threats with another made in the past few days.

CAPE TOWN – Angelo Agrizzi’s marathon testimony continues on Tuesday.

He's told the Zondo Commission two of Bosasa’s directors made threats on his life.

He’s named them as executive director Papa Leshabane and Bosasa board chairman Joe Gumede. Agrizzi says he’s reported the threats to the Hawks.

He’s also told the inquiry he continues to receive death threats with another made in the past few days.

Agrizzi says it was always his intention to blow the whistle on corruption at Bosasa. He’s told the inquiry about the kinds of threats he received.

“I couldn’t understand why he would turn around and say to Brian Biebuyck (Bosasa lawyer): ‘Tell Agrizzi we don’t want a funeral very soon.’”

Agrizzi says he sought advice from former NPA prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach and top lawyer Barry Roux.

“I received a recording of a meeting where he openly he said: ‘We’ll just open up the doors of Westville prison, let somebody out and let somebody take him out.’”

Agrizzi says soon after he issued a media statement in August last year threatening to expose politicians and government officials, he learnt of a suspicious invoice at Bosasa of R450,000.

He believes this was to pay for a hit on his life.

WATCH LIVE: State capture Inquiry: Day 9 of Agrizzi testimony

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)