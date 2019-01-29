‘Tell Agrizzi we don’t want a funeral’: Inquiry hears of death threats
Angelo Agrizzi has told the inquiry he continues to receive death threats with another made in the past few days.
CAPE TOWN – Angelo Agrizzi’s marathon testimony continues on Tuesday.
He's told the Zondo Commission two of Bosasa’s directors made threats on his life.
He’s named them as executive director Papa Leshabane and Bosasa board chairman Joe Gumede. Agrizzi says he’s reported the threats to the Hawks.
He’s also told the inquiry he continues to receive death threats with another made in the past few days.
Agrizzi says it was always his intention to blow the whistle on corruption at Bosasa. He’s told the inquiry about the kinds of threats he received.
“I couldn’t understand why he would turn around and say to Brian Biebuyck (Bosasa lawyer): ‘Tell Agrizzi we don’t want a funeral very soon.’”
Agrizzi says he sought advice from former NPA prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach and top lawyer Barry Roux.
“I received a recording of a meeting where he openly he said: ‘We’ll just open up the doors of Westville prison, let somebody out and let somebody take him out.’”
Agrizzi says soon after he issued a media statement in August last year threatening to expose politicians and government officials, he learnt of a suspicious invoice at Bosasa of R450,000.
He believes this was to pay for a hit on his life.
WATCH LIVE: State capture Inquiry: Day 9 of Agrizzi testimony
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Breytenbach: 'Jiba lacked requisite experience for acting NDPP post'
-
Zondo rejects Ajay Gupta's request to cross-examine Trevor Manuel
-
Ramaphosa to meet Mkhwebane over Bosasa campaign donation
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n Rats
-
Construction underway of R1bn biomedical research facility in CT
-
[LISTEN] Dennis Davis: 'Tax revolt would cause govt to crash'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.