South Africa to debate whether to split Eskom - Gordhan
Eskom is vital to the health of the South African economy as it supplies more than 90% of its power, but it is drowning in debt after a decade of steep financial decline.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African government will soon debate whether to split up state power firm Eskom to make it financially viable, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday.
Eskom is vital to the health of Africa’s most industrialised economy as it supplies more than 90% of its power, but it is drowning in debt after a decade of steep financial decline.
Experts hired by President Cyril Ramaphosa to help revive the ailing company are proposing splitting it up into three state-owned entities responsible for power generation, distribution and transmission, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.
Ramaphosa is due to meet the experts this week, and Eskom’s fate will also be debated at a cabinet meeting starting on Wednesday.
“Should Eskom be unbundled into generation, transmission and distribution, as is the worldwide practice? That is a debate we are going to have soon. And it is going to go beyond debate because we need very fast movement,” Gordhan said at a business conference outside Johannesburg.
Gordhan, who also oversees struggling state firms Denel and South African Airways, added that the government would be willing to sell stakes in state firms to private investors “once we get to a level of stability in some of these outfits”.
“The fiscus doesn’t have space for endless bailouts,” referring to the budget.
More in Business
-
Claudia Manning: 'I don’t believe Dan Matjila had hold on PIC board'
-
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa addresses Business Economic Indaba
-
iPhone FaceTime bug lets callers eavesdrop
-
Manning: 'Board divisions on handling of corruption claims led to PIC exit'
-
Some SABC employees receive salaries after bank glitch causes outcry
-
Snapchat weighs what was once unthinkable - permanent snaps
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.