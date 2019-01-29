Some SABC employees receive salaries after bank glitch causes outcry
The public broadcaster failed to pay salaries on time on Tuesday morning, blaming a technical glitch on the banks' side.
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learned that some South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) employees have now received their salary.
The SABC said in a statement: “The SABC reported earlier this morning that its employees had not been paid their salaries as expected, due to a technical error experienced by the financial institution. The SABC would like to advise that the financial institution has resolved the technical error and salaries are being paid.
“The corporation would like to thank its employees for their patience, support and apologise for any inconvenience caused, whilst the SABC was addressing the matter with the financial institution.”
The public broadcaster failed to pay salaries on time on Tuesday morning, blaming a technical glitch on the bank's side.
There have been concerns about the financial crisis at the public broadcaster with a warning last year already that its funds will run out which will impact salaries if something is not done urgently.
Frustrated employees contacted EWN in a panic on Tuesday, complaining that they were not warned in advance.
This frenzy was partly triggered by concerns raised in Parliament by the SABC management painting a bleak picture of not being able to pay salaries in the future if the financial crisis at the public broadcaster doesn't change.
The broadcaster's Neo Momodu said that there was a technical problem on the bank's side and had assured staff that they will be paid before the end of the day.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
More in Business
-
Manning: 'Board divisions on handling of corruption claims lead to PIC exit'
-
Snapchat weighs what was once unthinkable - permanent snaps
-
Absa CEO to retire at end of February
-
Former PIC board member Claudia Manning to testify at inquiry
-
Metrobus suspends services due to drivers' strike
-
[UPDATE] SABC blames bank glitch for salaries not being paid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.