Msimanga says Bushiri’s church didn't adhere to safety regulations

Three people died and 17 others were injured in a stampede as people were trying to run for cover during a storm.

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says Shepherd Bushiri’s church where three women died last year failed to comply with safety regulations.

Msimanga told the CRL Commission that the Tshwane emergency services conducted an inspection and found that the escape routes leading to the exit doors were obstructed and there was no emergency evacuation plan.

Three people died and 17 others were injured in a stampede as people were trying to run for cover during a storm.

On Monday, the church denied that it failed to adhere to any safety regulations.

During its investigation, the CRL commission summoned outgoing Msimanga to explain whether the church had a permit to conduct church services at the Tshwane Events Centre and had a compliant certificate.

Msimanga arrived hours after his scheduled appointment and told the commission that after inspections by the Tshwane emergency services, the church was found to be non-compliant.

Msimanga says during that inspection, there was even improper storage of dangerous goods, such as the diesel trailer inside the building.

Despite this, the church says it has since obtained a right to proceed with church service this coming Sunday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)