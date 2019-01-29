Popular Topics
Slight petrol price expected in February

The Automobile Association has predicted that petrol will go up by eight cents a litre while diesel will go down by three cents a litre.

Picture: EWN.
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - After some reprieve, motorists may have to dig deeper into their pockets next month.

The Automobile Association (AA) has predicted that petrol will go up by eight cents a litre while diesel will go down by three cents a litre.

The association says next month's prediction shows that illuminating paraffin will go down by nine cents.

Petrol decreased by over R1,20 per litre at the start of the year.

The AA’s Layton Beard says: “International oil prices have reached a slightly higher plateau, climbing in the first half of January. Over the same period, the rand has firmed gradually against the US dollar. It began at nearly R15,20 to the dollar and is currently hovering at around R14, offsetting the oil price at some degree.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

