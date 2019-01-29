Slight petrol price expected in February
The Automobile Association has predicted that petrol will go up by eight cents a litre while diesel will go down by three cents a litre.
JOHANNESBURG - After some reprieve, motorists may have to dig deeper into their pockets next month.
The Automobile Association (AA) has predicted that petrol will go up by eight cents a litre while diesel will go down by three cents a litre.
The association says next month's prediction shows that illuminating paraffin will go down by nine cents.
Petrol decreased by over R1,20 per litre at the start of the year.
The AA’s Layton Beard says: “International oil prices have reached a slightly higher plateau, climbing in the first half of January. Over the same period, the rand has firmed gradually against the US dollar. It began at nearly R15,20 to the dollar and is currently hovering at around R14, offsetting the oil price at some degree.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Breytenbach: 'Fight to have Mdluli prosecuted ended my NPA career'
-
‘Embarrassed’ Agrizzi admits he’s racist
-
‘If I had sold my soul, I wouldn’t be here’ – Agrizzi concludes testimony
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n Rats
-
Zondo rejects Ajay Gupta's request to cross-examine Trevor Manuel
-
Breytenbach says there was strong case against Mdluli
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.