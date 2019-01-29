Search still on for 2 missing girls in Western Cape

Jeneva Diergal disappeared from her aunt's home in the town last week, while Linathi Titshala, from Cape Town, disappeared on 16 December.

CAPE TOWN - The West Coast community of Klawer is intensifying its efforts to search for a missing eight-year-old girl.

Jeneva Diergal, physically and mentally challenged, disappeared from her aunt's home in the town last week.

Diergal was last seen playing in front of her aunt's residence in the Donkerhoek area of the community.

She was wearing a pink top and black tights.

It's understood the girl's mother dropped her off at her aunt's home on Friday afternoon at around 4 pm before she went shopping.

The Pink Ladies' Dessie Rechner says the girl is partially paralysed on her right side.

“She communicates like any other child, but when you speak to her, you may notice she is mentally [challenged]. She’s very shy.”

The missing girl was with her four-year-old cousin when she disappeared. Police have interviewed the child as they search for clues as to what happened to Diergal.

At the same time, there's still no sign of a Delft child, who went missing almost six weeks ago.

Linathi Titshala disappeared on 16 December, two days after her 9th birthday.

She was last seen leaving her grandmother's house to go to her mom's home just three doors away.

The Delft Community Policing Forum's Charles George says they are still searching for the child but the search has been scaled down.

“The search is still continuing as we speak. It’s not so big like it used to be in the past. As you know most of the searches conducted are voluntary. Some residents have gone back to work.”

