SABC staff left in lurch as salaries not paid
Union Bemawu has confirmed that it is aware of the situation and is seeking an answer from the employer.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) staff members have not received salaries on Tuesday morning.
Eyewitness News has received a number of calls from current employees confirming that their salaries have not yet arrived.
The SABC has not yet been available for comment.
The public broadcaster is in a state of turmoil, with dire warnings that it will run out of money by March.
It’s asking the government to sign off on a R3 billion debt guarantee to allow it to keep head above water, as it embarks on a process of mass retrenchments aimed at cutting costs.
Earlier this month, though, the SABC said that it's decided to postpone its retrenchment plan for the time being amid pressure from unions and government.
The SABC’s board is also in disarray following the resignation of four board members earlier this month after reported clashes with new Communications and Telecommunications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.
Additional reporting by Lindsay Dentlinger & Mia Lindeque.
